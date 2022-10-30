Los monstruos de Halloween aterrorizan al Bierzo

La fiesta de Halloween ha llegado (al Bierzo) para quedarse y numerosas localidades de la comarca han preparado eventos y actividades para celebrarla. Compartimos con nuestros lectores esta fotogalería de Quinito tomada en el
Tunel del Terror que han montado en Narayola, uno de los eventos más lucidos de este puente de Todos los Santos en el Bierzo.
Puedes consultar las diferentes actividades programadas en la comarca en nuestra guía de lo que no debes perderte durante esta fiesta de Halloween.
FOTOGRAFÍAS DE QUINITO
El Laberinto de Narayola. / QUINITO
