Los monstruos de Halloween aterrorizan al Bierzo

- 30 de octubre de 2022

Nuestro fotógrafo Quinito nos trae una amplia fotogalería desde Narayola, donde El Laberinto está fascinando a niños y mayores

El Laberinto de Narayola. / QUINITO

La fiesta de Halloween ha llegado (al Bierzo) para quedarse y numerosas localidades de la comarca han preparado eventos y actividades para celebrarla. Compartimos con nuestros lectores esta fotogalería de Quinito tomada en el Tunel del Terror que han montado en Narayola, uno de los eventos más lucidos de este puente de Todos los Santos en el Bierzo.

Puedes consultar las diferentes actividades programadas en la comarca en nuestra guía de lo que no debes perderte durante esta fiesta de Halloween.

FOTOGRAFÍAS DE QUINITO

Halloween en el Bierzo 2022
Halloween en el Bierzo: los mejores planes para pasar miedo

