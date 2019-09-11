Num: 6152 | Miércoles 11 de septiembre de 2019

III Torneo Premium Energía del club Golf Bierzo

- 11 de septiembre de 2019


El club Golf Bierzo celebra este fin de semana, 13,14 y 15 de septiembre, el III Torneo Premium Energía. Las inscripciones ya están abiertas en la modalidad es Stableford Individual. La entrega de premios se realizará el domingo 15 de septiembre sobre las 13:30 horas.

