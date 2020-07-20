Num: 6465 | Lunes 20 de julio de 2020
Resultados del XXVI Gran Premio de Castilla y León

- 20 de julio de 2020


El pasado viernes día 17 por la tarde y durante la mañana del sábado 18 de julio ha tenido lugar en las instalaciones del Club Golf Bierzo la Fase local del XXVI Gran Premio de Castilla y León y la fase del Circuito Nacional 5ª Categoría . La Modalidad del juego  fue INDIVIDUAL Stableford por categorías  y las salidas por orden de hándicap ascendente. Con una gran afluencia de participantes, los jugadores ganadores en las distintas categorías fueron:

  1. GRAN PREMIO DE CASTILLA Y LEÓN
  • CABALLEROS:

o   PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:

  • 1º PARRILLA ALVAREZ, JUAN MANUEL
  • 2º VALLE MACÍAS, LUIS

o   SEGUNDA CATEGORÍA:

  • 1º GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ, JUAN MANUEL
  • 2º REIRIZ VILLAR, JAVIER
  • DAMAS:

o   PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:

  • ALVAREZ ALONSO, MARLIS
  • PRIETO FERNANDEZ, OLGA
  1. CIRCUITO NACIONAL 5ª CATEGORÍA
  • CABALLEROS:
  1. PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:
  • 1º HOLLOWAY BALSA, DIEGO JONAH
  • RODRIGUEZ FERREIRA, MANUEL
