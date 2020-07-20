Resultados del XXVI Gran Premio de Castilla y León

El pasado viernes día 17 por la tarde y durante la mañana del sábado 18 de julio ha tenido lugar en las instalaciones del Club Golf Bierzo la Fase local del XXVI Gran Premio de Castilla y León y la fase del Circuito Nacional 5ª Categoría . La Modalidad del juego fue INDIVIDUAL Stableford por categorías y las salidas por orden de hándicap ascendente. Con una gran afluencia de participantes, los jugadores ganadores en las distintas categorías fueron:
- GRAN PREMIO DE CASTILLA Y LEÓN
- CABALLEROS:
o PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:
- 1º PARRILLA ALVAREZ, JUAN MANUEL
- 2º VALLE MACÍAS, LUIS
o SEGUNDA CATEGORÍA:
- 1º GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ, JUAN MANUEL
- 2º REIRIZ VILLAR, JAVIER
- DAMAS:
o PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:
- ALVAREZ ALONSO, MARLIS
- PRIETO FERNANDEZ, OLGA
- CIRCUITO NACIONAL 5ª CATEGORÍA
- CABALLEROS:
- PRIMERA CATEGORÍA:
- 1º HOLLOWAY BALSA, DIEGO JONAH
- RODRIGUEZ FERREIRA, MANUEL