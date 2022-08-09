- The Month in WordPress – July 2022July 2022 brought a lot of exciting announcements and proposals for the WordPress project, from an updated timeline for the WordPress 6.1 release, to design updates on WordPress.org. Read on to learn more about the latest news from the community. WordPress 6.1 development cycle is now published Mark your calendars!… Leer más »
- WP Briefing: Episode 37: The World of WordPress on World Wide Web DayCelebrating WWW Day, Josepha invites contributors from around the globe to share stories of how WordPress impacts their worlds. Leer más »
- People of WordPress: Carla DoriaIn this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature Carla Doria, a customer support specialist from South America on how WordPress opened up a new world for her, and… Leer más »
- WP Briefing: Episode 36: Beginner’s Guide to Contributions 2.0Thinking of contributing to WordPress? Josepha Haden Chomphosy guides you through the five stages of contribution on the latest episode of the WP Briefing podcast! Leer más »
- WordPress 6.0.1 Maintenance ReleaseWordPress 6.0.1 is now available for download. This maintenance release features several updates since the release of WordPress 6.0 in May 2022. You can review a summary of the key changes in this release by visiting WordPress.org/news. Leer más »
- WP Briefing: Episode 35: Five for the Future’s True IntentionsOn this week's episode of the WordPress Briefing, Josepha answers questions about the intentions behind the Five for the Future initiative. Leer más »
- The Month in WordPress – June 2022With WordPress 6.1 already in the works, a lot of updates happened during June. Here’s a summary to catch up on the ones you may have missed. WordPress 6.1 is Slated for Release on October 25, 2022 Planning for WordPress 6.1 kicked off a few weeks ago with a proposed… Leer más »
- People of WordPress: Leo GopalIn this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature Leo Gopal, from South Africa, a back-end Developer and Customer Support agent on the encouragement and learning support the WordPress… Leer más »
- WP Briefing: Episode 34: WordPress 6.1 is Coming!Join WordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy as she covers planning for major releases and how you can get involved in the 6.1 release cycle! Leer más »
- WP Briefing: Episode 33: Some Important Questions from WCEUWordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy covers some important questions from WordCamp Europe on this special episode of the WordPress Briefing podcast. Leer más »
Funciona con por Recuperador de feeds RSS para WordPress